Analysts Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) PT at $10.95

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 4,120.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 1,441,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 642,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. ADT has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

