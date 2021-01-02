Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $50.64

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.