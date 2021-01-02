Analysts Set AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT at $35.00

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of RCEL opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.15. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the second quarter valued at $441,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at $3,353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

