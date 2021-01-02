Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $34.13

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,720,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

