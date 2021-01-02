Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price at $63.13

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CCDBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

