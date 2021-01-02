Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT at $13.96

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPRQF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.