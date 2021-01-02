Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,453 over the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

