Analysts Set MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Price Target at $6.53

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. MobileIron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Analysts expect that MobileIron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after buying an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MobileIron by 492.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,855 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the third quarter worth about $15,357,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MobileIron by 48.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MobileIron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

