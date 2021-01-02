Analysts Set Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Price Target at $5.75

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomura by 59.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

