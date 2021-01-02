Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $16.69

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after buying an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $9,308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 552,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,578,787. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

