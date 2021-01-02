Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Price Target at GBX 451.67

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451.67 ($5.90).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:PAG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 488.60 ($6.38). 152,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 444.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.46%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

