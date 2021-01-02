Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $137.38

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $133.26. The company had a trading volume of 207,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.93. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,023. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.