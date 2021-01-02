Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Price Target at C$12.16

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.16.

Several brokerages have commented on PSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.09. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,362. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 55.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.17. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.1598433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

