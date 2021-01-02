Analysts Set Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target at $9.50

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 3,274,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,867. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

