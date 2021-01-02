Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $29.47

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 2,331,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

