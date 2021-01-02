Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $17.83

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 451,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,228. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

