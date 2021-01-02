Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $13.40

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

VFF stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

