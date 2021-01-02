Analyzing PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) and Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV)

Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ:GHIV) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gores Holdings IV and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings IV 0 0 2 0 3.00 PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gores Holdings IV presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $72.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Gores Holdings IV.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and PennyMac Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 3.22 $392.96 million $4.89 13.42

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings IV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Gores Holdings IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings IV and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings IV N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96%

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Gores Holdings IV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional, government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

