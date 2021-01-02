AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $587.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

