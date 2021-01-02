Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) Shares Up 0.5%

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

