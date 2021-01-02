Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.96 Billion

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $30.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.44 billion to $31.60 billion. Anthem reported sales of $27.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $120.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.72 billion to $120.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $126.85 billion to $131.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.09. 749,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,977. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.85. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

