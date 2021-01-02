Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to post $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. AON reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AON by 102.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2,620.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $260,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $211.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.76. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.84.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

