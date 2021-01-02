AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,441 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,466,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John S. Shiely acquired 50,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $679.30 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 16.03%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

