AQR Capital Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 2.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 14.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

