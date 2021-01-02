AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after acquiring an additional 161,389 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 447,905 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,797,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 227,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Evolent Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

