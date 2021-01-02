AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,501 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.