AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Select Interior Concepts worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000.

SIC stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million.

Separately, Truist started coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

