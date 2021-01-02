AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,932 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,464 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAY stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

