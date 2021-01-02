AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,725 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,644,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.