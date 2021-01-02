ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.12. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,017,927 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. Cormark boosted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. Analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s payout ratio is -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

