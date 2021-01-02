Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. 202,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,611. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

