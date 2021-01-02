Arweave Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Arweave has a market cap of $92.00 million and $1.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00008558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00265741 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $606.35 or 0.01883423 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.