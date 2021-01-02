Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,465 shares of company stock valued at $516,642 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $322,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

