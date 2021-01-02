Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

