Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Atomera worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atomera by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atomera stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.69% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

