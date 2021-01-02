Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 8%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 18,540,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,450% from the average daily volume of 1,196,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATOS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.