Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading 9.7% Higher

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

