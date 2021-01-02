Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 596 ($7.79) on Friday. Auto Trader Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 612.40 ($8.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 567.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 558.11.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

