Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. Autonio has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $167,361.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00168322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00513746 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00279726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018624 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.