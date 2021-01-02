Autonio Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $200,379.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00178349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00553708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

