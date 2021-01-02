Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 20.4% Higher This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $269.28 million and approximately $50.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00010963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00167463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00509774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018680 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

Avalanche can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

