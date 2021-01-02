Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.14 on Friday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

