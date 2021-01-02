Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AX. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Axos Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

AX opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.79. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

