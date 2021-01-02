Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 543 ($7.09).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of BAB stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 279.90 ($3.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.34.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

