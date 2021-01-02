Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $14.59 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $101.29 million and approximately $41.46 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $14.59 or 0.00046477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Balancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00121273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00525194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00145814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00280464 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018591 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.