Band Protocol Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $117.08 million and $71.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00017496 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.
- CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.
Band Protocol Profile
Band Protocol Token Trading
Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.