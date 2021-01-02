Band Protocol Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Band Protocol has a market cap of $117.08 million and $71.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00017496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00118438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00165812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00508920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00269593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018383 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

