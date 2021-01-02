Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $376,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 114.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,716,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,161,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

