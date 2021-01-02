Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.48

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.48 and traded as low as $16.02. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of South Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

