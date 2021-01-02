Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Sells $51,585.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $51,585.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $4.65 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNED. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

