Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $93.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $1,551,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

